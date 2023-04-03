The Gold Coast Titans have swooped in to sign a trio of young stars from inner-state rivals the Brisbane Broncos for the new NRLW season.

After signing Jillaroos duo Shaylee Bent and Jaime Chapman late last week, Emily Bass, Dannii Perese and Kaitlyn Phillips have become the club's newest recruits.

A multi-talented sportswoman, Bass is a former rugby union outside-back with the Queensland Reds and a former top-class hurdler.

She will enter the new season after making her Queensland Maroons debut and earning a call-up to the Prime Minister's XIII last year.

Dannii Perese and Kaitlyn Phillips are the two other signings the Titans have made.

The former will add another dimension to the forward pack. Still a teenager, she will return home back to the Gold Coast after making her international debut for the Prime Minister's XIII.

The latter will play in the back-row and has played in the NRLW since 2020 for the Roosters and Broncos, in which she has made nine total appearances.

Embed from Getty Images

"Emily, Dannii and Kaitlyn are an extremely talented young trio who I'm thrilled to have joining us here at the Titans," coach Karyn Murphy said via titans.com.au.

"All three are eager to achieve success here on the Gold Coast given their connection to the region and they'll bring plenty of energy to our squad with their recent representative experience just the start of what promises to be a bright future after a really impressive beginning to their rugby league careers."

"Bassy will be a huge threat on our edge and is expected to trouble the opposition with her immense speed; meanwhile Dannii and Kaitlyn's attrition and work rate will really boost our engine room up front, with the duo expected to really help us go forward."

“I'm looking forward to welcoming them alongside Shaylee and Jaime as some of our new recruits who we've brought in for the new season."