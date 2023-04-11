Karina Brown will suit up again in the Titans colours after re-signing with the club for one year for the upcoming NRLW season.

A foundation player, the fullback was unveiled she would be re-joining the club on Sunday when she delivered the match ball for the men's Easter Clash against the Dragons.

A former Maroons and Jillaroos fullback, Brown will not only add experience to the younger players but will bring enthusiasm, skill and speed.

Despite playing as a fullback for most of her career, the veteran was used on the wing in the last season of the NRLW.

In five games, she totalled ten tackle breaks, 480 running metres and a 95.4% tackle efficiency with only one missed tackle. Now returning, Brown only has one goal in mind for 2023.

"I am really excited to be back," Brown said on titans.com.au.

"It's our dream to bring the first ever premiership home to the Gold Coast. It's an opportunity too great to pass up, and I am thrilled to return for my third season with the Titans."

“We've had a few seasons under our belt now and taken a lot of learnings that will hold us in good stead for 2023."

"The roster is also shaping up very nicely, so I can't wait to get into pre-season and start working on our combinations."

Becoming the 14th player to be announced on the Titans roster, she will join Jillaroos stars Taliah Fuimaono, Jaime Chapman and Shaylee Bent.