The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly opened contract talks with winger Jojo Fifita over a new contract as they attempt to retain his services beyond next season.

Able to play either on the wing or in the centres, the 21-year-old registered 19 matches this season - his most since making his debut in 2022 - and produced several highlights, which included scoring ten tries.

Forming a formidable partnership with Keano Kini and Alofiana Khan-Pereira in the backline at the Titans, he will only get better over time and is yet to reach his full potential.

Able to speak with rival teams due to being off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, the Gold Coast Titans have opened talks with Fifita over a new deal, per The Daily Telegraph.

Due to his young age, Fifita is likely to catch the interest of several clubs and could demand as much as over $500,000 a season on the open market with several outside backs, such as Valentine Holmes, Josepha Suaalii, and Maika Sivo, are leaving their respective teams this season.

A second cousin of David Fifita, it is unlikely to see Jojo depart the Gold Coast but the U19s QLD Maroons representative may decided to look elsewhere if he wants to find a better deal.

Current 2026 Gold Coast Titans Squad

AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Carter Gordon, Klese Haas, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Tukimihia Simpkins (dev.), Sam Verrills

Off-contract at the end of 2025

Tanah Boyd, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Ryan Foran, Tony Francis, Ben Liyou, Ken Maumalo, Josiah Pahulu, Harley Smith-Shields

Current Best 17 for 2026

1. Keano Kini

2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

3. AJ Brimson

4. Brian Kelly

5. Phillip Sami

6. Jayden Campbell

7. Carter Gordon

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Sam Verrills

10. Moeaki Fotuaika

11. Beau Fermor

12. David Fifita

13. Chris Randall

Interchange

14. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

15. Klese Haas

16. Jaimin Jolliffe

17. Tukimihia Simpkins