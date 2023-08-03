The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that Thomas Mikaele has left the club to return to the Super League, in which he will play for the Warrington Wolves.

The 25-year-old prop will join the Wolves for the remainder of the season on a short-term deal before returning to Australia following the season's conclusion.

The Warrington Guardian understands that Mikaele is set to arrive in the United Kingdom today or tomorrow as he prepares to play on Friday against the Catalans Dragons in his return game.

“It's been a weird year for me so far," Mikaele said, after his departure from the Titans.

"There's been some changes and obviously things haven't gone the way they were planned for me since returning to the NRL.

“But I've been given the opportunity to come back and be a part of something special that we had going on earlier in the year at Warrington.

"I'm happy my family is sorted back home and I'm excited to get back to the UK to reconnect with the lads and play in front of the Wire crowd again, which I've missed.

“The whole club and town were good to me so it's only fitting I get to return and contribute to a hopefully successful end to the year.”

Mikaele joined the Gold Coast Titans from the Wests Tigers in the middle of last season but has only played one game this season after making 11 appearances at the backend of the 2022 season.

“We're excited to welcome Thomas back into the set-up," Wolves interim head coach Gary Chambers said.

“Every minor detail has been covered to ensure he's as fresh as possible to give him the best chance of playing this Friday.

"We'll assess on Thursday if he's ready to go.

“He's a handful for any defence. He's a threat with the ball in hand and in defence as well.

"He was playing consistently well at the start of the year and hopefully he can find that form again for us over the next few months.”