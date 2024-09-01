A forward for the Gold Coast Titans has reportedly generated interest from another team as he looks to get more game time next season.

An U19s QLD Maroons representative, Seth Nikotemo, has yet to feature in an NRL match but is slowly making a name for himself in the lower levels as he further enhances his development and skill.

Named in the Gold Coast Titans development this season, he is meant to be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2025 before running off-contract later that season but is free to speak with rival teams from November 1.

This has seen him generate the interest of overseas club Wakefield Trinity who are closing in on a deal for his services, per Rugby League Live.

This means he could garner an early release from the Titans, allowing him to move before the expiration of his contract.

Although only 20, Nikotemo is highly regarded but sits behind Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jacob Alick, and Klese Haas for a spot in the second row.

Playing for the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup, he has scored one try, made two line-breaks and 272 tackles, and averaged 52 running metres a match in 14 games, predominately starting in the back-row.

“Seth is prime example of hard work as an impressive young local player who went to a whole new level during his recent train-and-trial stint here, catching the eye of a number of our senior forwards,” Justin Holbrook once said of the forward.

“He's a skilful back-rower with quality footwork and a tremendous work ethic and it's great we are able to bring him into our full-time roster for the next three seasons, given he's been a key member of our pathways program since he was 15.

"He has a bright future ahead here at the club and I look forward to seeing him develop through the grades."