Due to injuries, the Gold Coast Titans will be without two key forwards on Sunday when they take on the Parramatta Eels.

Forwards Jaimin Jolliffe and Joe Stimson have been officially ruled out of the game by the club due to injuries they have sustained.

Having sustained a fractured hand last week, Jaimin Jolliffe is expected to miss the next four weeks of football as he begins his recovery. The prop is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday; however, this timeline will be updated.

Despite enduring a fractured hand last Sunday against the Dolphins, he played through the injury, which saw him make 130 running metres and 51 tackles in over 59 minutes of football.

Joining him on the sidelines is Joe Stimson.

Stimson will miss the game due to being subjected to a mandatory 11-day stand-down period after he suffered a Category 1 concussion in the same game.

Expected to return next week against the Sydney Roosters, he failed his HIA in the 45th minute and didn't return back to the field.

While the forward duo will miss the game this week, some good news is coming out of the Titans camp, with Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui set to participate in the game against the Eels.

Fa'asuamaleaui left the field in the 29th minute due to a concussion but passed his on-field assessment.