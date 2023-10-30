The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed their development players for next season, which includes six promising rising stars.

As already announced, Seth Nikotemo will be on the development list, and he'll be joined by young rookies Ben Liyou, Jaylan De Groot and Oskar Bryant, as well as Schoolboy stars Arama Hau and Ryder Williams.

The first three join become development contracted players after progressing from their full-time train-and-trial stints, while the latter two will get their first taste of regular NRL training.

A promising backline player, Jaylan De Groot is a versatile player who can appear anywhere in the backs, from fullback to the halves. Many fans will remember him from the 2022 trial match against the Brisbane Broncos, and he is coming off a full-time train-and-trial deal.

Dummy-half Oskar Bryant will join him. The younger brother of Brisbane Heat big-hitting batter Max Bryant, Oskar will be hoping to learn off the likes of Sam Verillis and Chris Randall.

Debuting in the QLD Cup last season, Bryant made 13 appearances for the Tweed Heads Seagulls and comes from the famed high-performance school Palm Beach Currumbin.

After being a member of the club's junior pathways squad for a few seasons, Keebra Park graduate Ryder Williams will join the Titans' full-time squad.

Identified as one of the most exciting young halves in the competition, Williams will be looking to further his skills and develop under the likes of Kieran Foran, Tanah Boyd and AJ Brimson.

The last two players included in the Gold Coast Titans development squad are Ben Liyou and Arama Hau.

Aged 22, Liyou enters the list after an injury-riddle year. Rehabbing with Beau Fermor after sustaining an ACL injury, he was destined for big things in 2023.

Lastly is Arama Hau. An Australian Schoolboy and Under-19s Queensland representative, Hau will be looking to claim a spot in the first-grade team after spending the majority of 2023 with the Featherstone Rovers in the English Championship - starting in eight of his ten appearances abroad.