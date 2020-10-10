The Titans have announced the singing of centre Patrick Herbert from the Warriors for the 2021 season.

The 23-year-old has played 21 games since making his debut with New Zealand in 2019 and played 13 games in 2020.

Herbert announced his excitement to join the Titans and play under Coach Justin Holbrook.

“I can’t wait to play footy with the group that are at the Titans already and with the lads that are coming next season,” Herbert said.

“The team finished the season really strongly and I’m excited by what we can do next year.

“I know a few of the guys already and I obviously know Sammy (Lisone) who used to be at the Warriors, so I’m looking forward to getting in to pre-season and meeting the rest of the squad.”

“I’m having another baby soon and this also gives us a great opportunity to be closer to my partner’s family, so as well as being excited about the on-field opportunities at the Gold Coast, the move is also great for my family.”

Herbert is set to join his new teammates in November for pre-season training.