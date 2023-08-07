The Gold Coast Titans have provided an injury update on both AJ Brimson and Taliah Fuimaono ahead of this weekend's games.

A late withdrawal against the New Zealand Warriors in Round 23, the club has confirmed that AJ Brimson will not take the field this Friday night against the Cronulla Sharks. The QLD Maroons representative will spend the next week rehabbing as he aims to return to training and play against the Penrith Panthers next Saturday.

Brimson will be replaced in the number one jersey by the in-form Jayden Campbell. He is also likely to play in the centres once he returns as Campbell gets ready to appear in the fullback role for an extended period.

"There is no doubt that JC [Jayden Campbell] would be more than likely playing there at fullback anyway just because of how AJ [AJ Brimson] is," Jim Lenihan said after the Warriors game.

"We have got to have him out there. We have got to try and have AJ out there as well. It is something we will look at and Des will look at in the pre-season and into next year.

"At the moment, AJ may not play again (this season) depending how bad that injury is.

"I think it is an oblique tear. I don't think it is really bad but it is one of those awkward things that is very painful where it is on the body."

Whilst Brimson will miss the game against the Sharks, Jaimin Jolliffe is set to return back to the first-grade team for the first time in four weeks after sustaining a broken hand in Round 19.

In other news at the club, NRLW star playmaker Taliah Fuimaono is being assessed week-by-week and is likely to return before the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The club confirmed that Fuimaono "had a positive meeting with medical staff to assess her ankle injury with specialists reluctant to rule her out of the 2023 season yet after vast improvement in the past two weeks".

