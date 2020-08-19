Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has not ruled out his side’s chances of luring one of rugby league’s all-time greats to the club.

With Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith’s future up in the air beyond this year, rumours have been circulating about whether he would leave the club where he has made 423 appearances and or call time on his illustrious career.



However, that hasn’t stopped the Titans from asking the question. Instead of blocking the noise, Holbrook has gone the opposite way.

“I like the idea of it,” Holbrook told NRL.com.au

“Thanks to Steve [Renouf] for writing it and obviously [Smith] is the best player to ever play our game and there is a lot of talk around what he is going to do in his future.

“I wouldn’t think he would leave Melbourne if I am honest with you but any side would love to have Cameron Smith.

“I might have a couple of days off training if I got him to the club because he is pretty good at organising the side. He’s a great player and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing.”

The Titans’ list improvements for next year could also be a bargaining tool to convince the two-time premiership player to join the club.



They have already signed David Fifita and Tino Fa’suamaleaui and could use the experience of a leader like Smith, but it all depends on the salary cap.

“There is some merit there and a lot of things that will have to happen, including leaving where he is and salary cap … but it sounds like a good idea,” Holbrook said.