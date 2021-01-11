Luckless Gold Coast halfback Ash Taylor is hopeful of returning to full fitness in the coming weeks as the NRL season nears a start.

Taylor is in the last year of a deal that is worth up to $1 million per season and is seeking a new deal for 2022.

Any deal Taylor does sign would be worth significantly less then the deal he is currently playing out, following ongoing battles with injury.

Taylor had a very solid 2020 in a bid to keep his career alive, with both the weight of his current contract and personal issues in 2019 have stalled the progress of the once highly touted halfback.

The 25-year-old underwent surgeries on both his hip and wrist in the off-season after playing through last season under duress.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that Coach Justin Holbrook believes Taylor’s focus should be on playing good footy and not on the potential of a new deal.

“He just needs to keep playing well, that’s about all, there is nothing I’m unhappy with,” he said.