Phil Gould has opened up on the Canterbury Bulldogs' mammoth task to turn things around in 2022, saying the club doesn't have a salary cap problem, but rather a losing problem.

The new director of football at the club, alongside head coach Trent Barrett, has underseen a mass transformation of the club's playing roster already.

Canterbury have welcomed more than ten arrivals to the club for 2022, as well as the signatures of Reed Mahoney and Viliame Kikau for 2023.

The men in blue and white have won just six games over the last two years however, and Gould said he was under no illusions at the size of the task ahead of him at Belmore when speaking on SEN Radio.

“The Bulldogs don’t have a salary cap problem, they have a losing problem,” Gould said.

“They have only won six games in the last two years and that puts pressure on your salary cap, that puts pressure on people to perform.

“That is only natural in any club, so what we have to do is find winning players and winning combinations and get the club out of the cellar and back into a competitive mindset.

“I was under no illusions about how big the job was going to be.

“You don’t have the sort of form that (the Bulldogs) have had over the last four to five years without a number of issues.

“John Khoury and his board have worked very hard over the last 12 months.

“He’s done a lot of work in preparation for my arrival.

“A lot of the internal issues have been resolved.”