Reuben Garrick's move into the three-quarter line appears to be alive again after two Sea Eagles' centres left the field injured in last night's trial match.

Manly sprung a surprising 26-16 upset over the Roosters in their final hit out before the season starts, which included Garrick making NRL history by becoming the first player to score 20+ points in a trial game.

The flyer, who scored 334 points in 2021 alone, crossed for a hat-trick against the Roosters, as well as slotting four conversions for Anthony Seibold's side.

After being rumoured of a move north to Newcastle to take up a switch to fullback, Garrick re-signed with the Sea Eagles over the off-season, however made it clear he wanted his hands on the ball more.

As long as Tom Trbojevic is fit, playing and wants the role, he'll be Manly's fullback, signalling a move to the centres for Garrick, where he's spent a large chunk of the pre-season.

While the Dragons' junior was named on the wing for their final trial, a move to centre could be back on the cards following a double injury blow to Morgan Harper and Brad Parker.

Parker left the field in the first-half after being split open, resulting in a bloodbath for the centre, however he's expected to be fine for the opening round.

There's graver concerns though for Maori All Star's outside back Harper, who collapsed to the ground without having a finger laid on him late in the match.

The centre was named on the extended bench for the clash and wasn't expected to feature for Manly in the opening round, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting earlier in the week that a swap deal between Manly and Parramatta was on the cards.

The Sea Eagles were looking to secure forward Nathan Brown in exchange for Parker, however the potential knee injury could collapse the deal.

Garrick's Round 1 position will depend on Parker's fitness after Tom Trbojevic was confirmed to return in the opening round.

Jason Saab is still undergoing rehab on his knee after tearing an ACL late last season, and isn't expected back to the Origin period.

Tolu Koula and Christian Tuipulotu will make up the right edge, whilst the left will either consist of Parker and Garrick, or Garrick in the centres with rookie Raymond Vaega on the left wing.