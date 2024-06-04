The Penrith Panthers have confirmed a contract extension for Luke Garner.

It has previously been speculated that the edge forward was set to leave the club at the end of 2024, but the club today confirmed he will remain at the foot of the mountains until at least the end of 2026.

“It means a lot to me to re-sign with the club for another two years,” Garner said in a statement confirming the news.

“Ivan Cleary gave me my NRL debut back in the day and then it was special to win a grand final with him last year.

“To stick around here for another two years is pretty exciting. It's great to see where this club is going and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.”

The two-year extension will see Garner continue to be part of the club's edge forward rotation, which will also include Isaiah Papali'i from the start of 2025 after he recently signed with the club following gaining a release from the Wests Tigers.

The club also have the likes of Liam Martin and Scott Sorensen contracted into the 2025 season, creating plenty of competition for spots.

Garner, who was part of Penrith's 2023 premiership success having switched from the Wests Tigers where he debuted as an NRL player in 2018, now has 97 first grade games to his name and Panthers general manager of rugby league Shane Elford said he was happy to retain Garner's services.

“Luke has made a positive influence to our club both on and off the field since joining us last season,” Elford said.

“Not only is Luke a talented and reliable footballer, but he's also an impressive man who lives out the values we share at the Panthers.

“We're thrilled that he has shown his commitment to the Panthers by re-signing with the club.”