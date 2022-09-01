Brisbane Broncos five-eighth, Tyson Gamble has responded via social media to the backlash he received over his comments about Brisbane coach Kevin Walters.

Speaking on a podcast in early August, Gamble inadvertently threw Walters under the bus after claiming their star half recruit is the brain behind their newfound attack.

“Kev’s the coach but Reyno is the go-to man for everybody. If you’ve got a question about the team or footy, you go to him,” Gamble said.

“It’s not a knock on Kev but ‘Reyno’ has been around for so long.

“Kevvie really understands footy and he’s a good bloke in getting the team up and about but the modern day is so different to the way Kevvie played footy.

“There are some similarities with how you have to be with attitude and stuff, but Reyno is the mastermind around our attack at the moment.”

Gamble has since received heavy criticism from media pundits with SEN's Andrew Voss calling for him to be axed from this week's Broncos versus Dragons match.

Gamble responded through a post on his Instagram story.

"This is a joke why does the media have to take a comment I made out of context from a month ago and turn it into something it isn't?" Gamble posted to his social media.

The publicity surrounding Gamble's comments has come at a poor time for the Broncos as the club slides out of the finals on the back of two home-game floggings at the hands of Melbourne and Parramatta.

Gamble has not played for Brisbane since Round 18, where he came off the interchange bench against the Titans and only steps into the side this week after Walters dropped rookie Ezra Mam.

The five-eighth is set to leave Red Hill at seasons end after signing with the Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal.