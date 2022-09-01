The fallout from Tyson Gamble’s recent podcast appearance, where he claimed that Broncos players regularly turn to halfback Adam Reynolds for guidance instead of coach Kevin Walters, has led to calls for the departing playmaker to be dropped ahead of their must-win clash with the Dragons.

Though the comments were made at the start of August, before it had been confirmed Gamble would be joining the Newcastle Knights, and have only come to light this week, It’s not a great look considering the current state of the Broncos’ finals campaign and criticism of Walters for the results.

SEN’s Andrew Voss has branded the comments “disgraceful” and called for Walters to make an example of the half, who was only recalled to the first team this week at the expense of Ezra Mam, following some tough defensive efforts.

“You’ve just undermined (Walters),” Voss said.

“It’s reached the light of day and you’ve undermined your coach.

“Tyson Gamble, who the hell are you? Who the hell are you (to comment) on a six-time premiership winner for the club?

“I’d take him out, he’s not playing for me. (Walters) is free to do whatever he likes but Tyson Gamble is not setting foot on the field representing me this week.

“That’s a disgrace, see you later, good luck.”

While Gamble claimed he had a lot of love and respect for Reynolds, it was hard not to draw the impression that, while Walters understood the psychology of the game, he was out of touch with the modern playing style from the comments.

“Kevvie really understands footy and he’s a good bloke in getting the team up and about – but the modern day is so different to the way he played footy,” Gamble said.

Though Gamble has been a fringe player in Brisbane since 2020, the club’s decision to back Mam had pushed him further to the outer and though he had long claimed he didn’t want to leave the Queensland capital, he ultimately asked for a release.

Former premiership winner Greg Alexander also took umbrage with Gamble’s comments, claiming the mentor had more than proven his credentials.

“The game hasn’t passed him by,” Alexander said.

“It’s not as if Kevin’s been living somewhere devoid of league coverage. He’s been a commentator and long-time assistant coach.

“These comments are coming from a guy who wasn’t playing first grade at the time. He might be feeling uncomfortable in Brisbane.”