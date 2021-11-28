Paul Gallen's next fight is reportedly in the process of being lined up against another former NRL star in South Sydney Rabbitohs' enforcer Sam Burgess.

The Englishman, who is a premiership-winner with the club and represented his country on multiple occasions, was medically retired in 2019 and has since gone on to win the reality TV show SAS Australia.

Gallen was recently set to fight Josh Aloiai with a stacked undercard, however, that bout has been cancelled duo to a positive case of coronavirus for Aloiai.

While the case didn't impact the Manly Sea Eagles, it caused the entire event to be called off, with Joseph Leilua - who has signed with the Featherstone Rovers in England - also testing positive before being scheduled to appear on the card.

No Limit promoter George Rose was last reported to be attempting to reschedule in January, however, that now appears off the table with Aloiai having pre-season training commitments at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Instead, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Rose is now attempting to bring Burgess - who has limited boxing experience - into the ring against Gallen for a bout in February.

Rose and Burgess have both thus far denied the fight could go ahead, with Rose saying nothing had been signed, but not outright denying conversations had been held.

“Nothing has been signed and there is nothing to report,” Rose said.

On paper, the fight may look like a mismatch on experience alone, with Gallen holding a 12 and 1 record in the ring, however, Burgess will be no easy order for Gallen, should the fight go ahead.