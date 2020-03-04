Sharks great Paul Gallen says he is unlikely to fight Darcy Lussick but has admitted he would consider a match with the Toronto Wolfpack star under one condition.

The 38-year-old Sharks great ended his bout with former AFL star Barry Hall in a majority draw and believes he has “bigger fish to fry” than Lussick.

Lussick comfortably took care of Justin Hodges in the undercard of Gallen’s fight with Hall in November and called out Gallen for a potential match up on canvas.

Gallen said he would consider a fight with the English Super League star if Lussick was to place his entire fight purse on the line.

“I’ve got bigger fish to fry and a few bigger names to worry about before Darcy Lussick jumps in the ring with me,” Gallen told WWOS radio.

“But if it is to happen, Darcy said it would be easy money.

“I’m sure this message will get to Darcy – I’m willing to bet Darcy’s purse on it that he won’t beat me.

“So whatever he’s getting paid for the fight, if he beats me, I will pay it again. If I beat him – which will happen – I’ll be getting the entire purse.”

The NSW champion’s record now sits at 9-0-1 following his draw with Hall, while Lussick ended his lone professional fight against Hodges in 39 seconds.

Gallen said while Lussick has shown strong signs, he still has a long way to go.

“I watched Darcy train for the Hodges fight, he trained really, really well. I was pretty impressed with him, but he might be biting off more than he can chew with me,” Gallen said.

“But I’ve got a few bigger names to worry about in the mean time.”

Gallen’s decision for his next fight is believed to be between a rematch against Hall or against kickboxing and MMA fighter Mark Hunt.