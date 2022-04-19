Former Cronulla Sharks, New South Wales and Australian star forward Paul Gallen will chase the Australiasian heavyweight title on May 11 when he takes on Kris Terzievski.

In a fight which was announced on Tuesday morning for the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in a little over three weeks, Gallen will return to the ring on a star-studded card which also fights for Olympian Harry Garside and Nikita Tszyu.

Garside will defend his Australian lightweight title against Layton McFerran, while Tszyu takes on Mason Smith in his second professional bout, with the three fights announced this morning by No Limit Promotions, run by George Rose.

Gallen has only one loss to his name, with eight of his ten victories coming by KO.

Speaking at the announcement on Tuesday Morning, Gallen said it was more than just money which prompted him to take up the fight.

“At the end of the day, as I’ve said from day one, I want to get paid,” Gallen said.

“And the only way to get paid in this sport is to fight fights that are interesting, that people want to see.

“That was a huge carrot for myself to try win that and do something no other rugby league player has done."

While plenty of talk has centred in recent days on the possibility of a duel between Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen, the former Shark recently called out Sonny Bill's management over the terms of the fight, claiming the Kiwi's camp don't want it to happen.

Gallen's fight against Terzievski will be broadcast on pay-per-view via Main Event.