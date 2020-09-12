Rabbitohs winger Dane Gagai and Tigers halfback Luke Brooks are both facing two week bans following a melee between the two at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night.

The NRL judiciary handed the pair charges for striking on a grade-one offence, but could have their bans halved via an early guilty plea.

Gagai and Brooks were both sent to the sin bin in the 50th minute of the Rabbitohs 26-24 win in the western Sydney derby.

Wests lock Alex Twal will also face time on the sidelines for a professional foul in Thursday’s match, with the NRL handing out a one match ban.

Twal can escape suspension with an early guilty plea.

Parramatta forward Andrew Davey can avoid a ban for dangerous contact with an early guilty plea following an incident with Panther Dylan Edwards.