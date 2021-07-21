Dane Gagai is the subject of a heated arm-wrestle, as multiple clubs throw their hat in the ring for his services, while a player swap deal could be on the table involving Anthony Milford, according to multiple reports.

It has previously been reported that the Rabbitohs are keen to lock their Queensland representative star down on a one-year deal, however, that doesn't sit well with Gagai.

In a similar way to Adam Reynolds, the veteran wants more than one-year on his next contract, and is believed to be exploring his options away from Redfern.

Gagai has reportedly fielded offers from the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels for longer, three-year deals, while the Broncos, yet to formally table an offer to the Queenslander, are weighing up their options. It will possibly come down to their financial and salary cap position, as well as the fact Brenko Lee is already guaranteed to arrive in the Brisbane capital next season.

While the Broncos have been on a recruiting and retention rampage over the last few months, 14 players now having committed to the club from either within or outside, they are likely to have more cash available through Anthony Milford's departure.

Gagai is seen as an experienced player though, and would be of great assistance to an incredibly youthful roster in Brisbane, while his long-term combination with the arriving Adam Reynolds could be a great boost to Kevin Walters' side.

Milford himself may be looking at England as his most likely destination, however, the rumour mill is in full swing with the Rabbitohs reportedly likely to offer the 27-year-old a deal if they can't land Gagai's signature.

The underperforming half is seen as still having plenty to offer in the NRL, despite the out of sorts and out of form run in Brisbane.

His speed and agility could be able to thrive at Redfern, and his link with Jason Demetriou adds another level of intrigue to any possible deal.

South Sydney reportedly view him as the answer to Benji Marshall, who is yet to commit to playing again in 2022.

It's understood Kotoni Staggs would move into the halves should Gagai wind up in Brisbane, with the star earmarked for a move there at some point in the future regardless.