Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won’t be able to return home to New Zealand earlier than hoped following a season-ending hamstring injury sustained in the 26-14 defeat to Canberra on Sunday, per nrl.com.

The 27-year-old has been apart from his wife and two kids for close to five months after being relocated to the Warriors’ bubble on NSW’s Central Coast.

Coach Todd Payten said the club had looked to get their skipper on an early flight home, but logistics limited any move home due to travel restrictions.

“We spoke about it last week [after being knocked out of finals contention], putting him on a commercial flight, but he’ll get home quicker on a charter [with the team],” Payten said.

“I know he’s counting down the days … After last weekend’s game, his wife Ash was relieved that we got beat. I can’t hold that against the kid.”

While the travel exemptions have aided the league’s stability this season, the Warriors could be without their captain in 2021 if similar limitations take place.

Incoming coach Nathan Brown believes it will be a “bonus” to have Tuivasa-Sheck in his side for next season, with the star reportedly considering a code switch to rugby union after being away from his family for so long.

Brown said he believed Tuivasa-Sheck was yet to make a decision on his future.

“I haven’t had any contact with Roger for a week or so but I’ll have a chat with him next week,” Brown told Triple M.

“Where it’s all at at the moment, I don’t 100 per cent know but there is a possibility Roger could be playing rugby league next year, which would obviously be a bonus for the club.

“But I also know Roger does have a desire to represent the All Blacks like many, many young Kiwi kids.”