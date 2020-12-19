After being given permission to assess his options elsewhere, Rabbitohs fullback Corey Allan had quickly been linked to a move south to the Melbourne Storm, with any deal of the sort now unlikely to come to fruition, per The Daily Telegraph.

With Latrell Mitchell set to be fit and firing ahead of next season’s opener against the Storm, Allan would struggle to break into Wayne Bennett’s starting side despite an impressive 2020 campaign.

Allan earned an Origin call-up for the Maroons’ historic Game III victory after 10 appearances and five tries with Souths this season.

Following the confirmation of Storm star Josh Addo-Carr’s departure to Canterbury from 2022, Allan had been linked to the Victorian side, with The Telegraph’s report now suggesting Craig Bellamy won’t be luring the 22-year-old to AAMI Park.

The Rabbitohs have given Allan the opportunity to sign a long-term deal elsewhere, but will see the versatile fullback as a viable second-string option to Mitchell in 2021 following an injury-riddled first year at Redfern.

Several NRL clubs will see Allan as an appealing target for their respective No.1 jumpers, with the Rabbitohs youngster holding plenty of untapped potential.