Anthony Griffin is set to meet with Mario Tartak, the agent of St George Illawarra youngster Jason Saab, as the winger pleads for a move to Manly, per The Daily Telegraph.

Griffin and Tartak are set to discuss Saab’s future with the Saints on Tuesday, with the 20-year-old requesting a move to the Sea Eagles following Griffin’s appointment.

Saab is planning to drop the Red V before preseason training begins next week, while Griffin is understood to be reluctant on moving on the winger.

Saab is believed to have accused the Dragons of reneging on an agreement for his release from the club.

It now appears that the Dragons are likely to allow Saab to walk to Manly as both parties look to cut a deal.