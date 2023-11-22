Star Gold Coast Titans fullback AJ Brimson has admitted star St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt would improve the team.

Hunt is contracted to the Dragons until the end of 2025, but it's well-known he doesn't want to remain at the joint-venture.

Originally requesting a release in the middle of 2023 from inside the Queensland Maroons State of Origin camp, Hunt has not yet been granted his release from the Red V.

It has become evident the Dragons won't consider it either. Coach Shane Flanagan wants Hunt at the club, and it appears as if Hunt is now resigned to playing for the club in 2024.

It's unlikely to be an issue that disappears though, with the Dragons likely to be asked questions over the next 12 months as Hunt continues angling to not be at the club in 2025.

It's believed a return to Queensland is one of the driving factors behind Hunt's request for a release, and the Titans were heavily linked to him following the original request.

What is unclear is whether the Titans still have the salary cap space to accomodate Hunt given the money they have invested in David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui on long-term deals.

Fifita himself has new questions over his future after a clause allowing him to assess things as life under Des Hasler begins was revealed, but it goes without saying that a player like Hunt would improve the Titans dramatically.

Brimson labelled him a 'freak.'

“He's a good player, he is a freak,” Brimson said Per News Corp.

“Any team that he's in, he's going to help play finals and win a comp.

“I don't think ‘Flanno' (Shane Flanagan) is going to let him go. We'll see. Funnier things have happened.”

The Titans missed the finals in 2023, but will move into life under Hasler after the axing of Justin Holbrook which at one point threatened to rip the club apart with Fa'asuamaleaui and Fifita assessing their options on the open market.

Hasler will have Tanah Boyd likely locked into the number seven, and has also confirmed that Kieran Foran will get first crack back in the number six jersey once he returns from leave following being part of the Kiwis squad for the 2023 Pacific Cup tri-series against Australia and Samoa.

But the jury is still out on Boyd, who, while cementing his spot in the side last year, struggled to inspire the Titans to any great heights.

The Gold Coast allowed Toby Sexton to leave for the Canterbury Bulldogs though, so clearly have the faith that Boyd and potentially former junior Origin player Thomas Weaver will be adequate in the halves under Hasler in 2024.