The votes have been tallied for Round 4, and while James Tedesco still leads Zero Tackle's MVP, it's Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Hamiso-Tabuai-Fidow who have made big moves in the most recently completed round.

Both players scored a perfect 20 and now sit equal second and equal fourth, respectively, after the New Zealand Warriors beat the Newcastle Knights and the Dolphins got the better of the Gold Coast Titans.

Sunia Turuva in the Penrith Panthers' win over the Sydney Roosters and Ben Hunt in the St George Illawarra Dragons' victory over the Manly Sea Eagles were the only other players to secure a perfect 20 this weekend.

Jack Wighton managed 19 out of 20 in the Rabbitohs win over the Bulldogs, splitting points with Cameron Murray at the top, while Patrick Carrigan and Adam Reynolds split points for the Brisbane Broncos in their win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

The last two games of the weekend also saw splits at the top, with Cameron McInnes and Jack Williams voted top for the Cronulla Sharks and Lachlan Galvin and Apisai Koroisau splitting the points for the Wests Tigers.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 4.

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as at April 3.