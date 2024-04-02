The votes have been tallied for Round 4, and while James Tedesco still leads Zero Tackle's MVP, it's Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Hamiso-Tabuai-Fidow who have made big moves in the most recently completed round.
Both players scored a perfect 20 and now sit equal second and equal fourth, respectively, after the New Zealand Warriors beat the Newcastle Knights and the Dolphins got the better of the Gold Coast Titans.
Sunia Turuva in the Penrith Panthers' win over the Sydney Roosters and Ben Hunt in the St George Illawarra Dragons' victory over the Manly Sea Eagles were the only other players to secure a perfect 20 this weekend.
Jack Wighton managed 19 out of 20 in the Rabbitohs win over the Bulldogs, splitting points with Cameron Murray at the top, while Patrick Carrigan and Adam Reynolds split points for the Brisbane Broncos in their win over the North Queensland Cowboys.
The last two games of the weekend also saw splits at the top, with Cameron McInnes and Jack Williams voted top for the Cronulla Sharks and Lachlan Galvin and Apisai Koroisau splitting the points for the Wests Tigers.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 4.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Terrell May
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Isaah Yeo
|Lindsay Smith
|1
|Izack Tago
|Lindsay Smith
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jack Wighton
|Cameron Murray
|Jack Wighton
|Jack Wighton
|4
|Cameron Murray
|Viliame Kikau
|Cameron Murray
|Cameron Murray
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|Jack Wighton
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|2
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Stephen Crichton
|1
|Connor Tracey
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Damien Cook
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Patrick Carrigan
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Patrick Carrigan
|4
|Adam Reynolds
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Adam Reynolds
|3
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|2
|Fletcher Baker
|Tyson Smoothy
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|1
|Tyson Smoothy
|Fletcher Baker
|Fletcher Baker
|Fletcher Baker
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|3
|Tyrell Sloan
|Zac Lomax
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Zac Lomax
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|1
|Jack Bird
|Jaydn Su'A
|Kyle Flanagan
|Jaydn Su'A
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Thomas Flegler
|Thomas Flegler
|Thomas Flegler
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Thomas Flegler
|2
|Josh Kerr
|Isaiya Katoa
|Jack Bostock
|Isaiya Katoa
|1
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Josh Kerr
|Phillip Sami
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|4
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|3
|Wayde Egan
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|Kurt Capewell
|Wayde Egan
|Enari Tuala
|Enari Tuala
|1
|Tohu Harris
|Tohu Harris
|Kurt Capewell
|Kurt Capewell
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Cameron McInnes
|Jack Williams
|Jack Williams
|Cameron McInnes
|4
|Kayal Iro
|Kayal Iro
|Cameron McInnes
|Jack Williams
|3
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Cameron McInnes
|Kayal Iro
|Blayke Brailey
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|Blayke Brailey
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Kayal Iro
|1
|Blayke Brailey
|Matthew Timoko
|Blayke Brailey
|Matthew Timoko
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Lachlan Galvin
|Apisai Koroisau
|Apisai Koroisau
|Lachlan Galvin
|4
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Apisai Koroisau
|3
|Justin Olam
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|J'maine Hopgood
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2
|Apisai Koroisau
|J'maine Hopgood
|Justin Olam
|Samuela Fainu
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|Justin Olam
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Justin Olam
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|0
|53
|2
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|46
|2
|Roger
Tuivasa-Sheck
|20
|46
|4
|Ronaldo
Mulitalo
|5
|40
|4
|Hamiso
Tabuai-Fidow
|20
|40
|6
|Zac
Hosking
|0
|39
|7
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|37
|8
|Izack
Tago
|3
|36
|8
|Kalyn
Ponga
|16
|36
|8
|Apisai
Koroisau
|16
|36
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as at April 3.