Parramatta Eels legend and cult hero Fuifui Moimoi has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing with the Rochdale Hornets.

The 42-year-old has signed a contract with the Millom RLFC, which is recognised as the oldest amateur rugby league club in the world, having been founded in 1873. The club compete in the National Conference League Division 3.

Debuting for the Eels in 2004, he would be a key figure at the club - attaining cult status - for the next decade until the end of the 2014 season, finishing his NRL career with 201 games and 88 points under his belt.

Moimoi was also a part of the Parramatta team that reached the Grand Final in 2009 only to lose to the Melbourne Storm. However, he would score a memorable try as he took on five defenders to score in the corner.

The prop was no stranger to the international stage, representing both Tonga (nine games) and New Zealand (12 games) between 2006-13 and had stints with the Leigh Centurions, Toronto Wolfpack, Workington Town and Rochdale Hornets.

"All at Millom RLFC at over the moon to announce the signing of Fui Fui Moi Moi. Fui will join his nephews Hosea and Naki in playing for Millom and is straight into contention for Saturday's game," the club posted on their Facebook page.