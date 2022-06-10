Brisbane Broncos' prop Rhys Kennedy is set to head to England in 2023 at the end of his current NRL contract.

A hard-working forward, Kennedy has often struggled to break through for consistent game time at NRL level since his 2019 debut, which came at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A mid-season transfer to the Brisbane Broncos is where he has been ever since, however, he has often been utilised as nothing more than an injury replacement by coach Kevin Walters and before that, Anthony Seibold.

He played 13 games in 2020 and 16 games in 2021 as a slightly larger part of the Brisbane system, however, has been back to nothing more than a fill-in this year.

He has only played more than 25 minutes in a game on one occasion, having five games to his name in the NRL this year (all from the bench) and not being sighted since a Round 9 appearance against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

But with a total of 43 games and a strong work ethic, The Daily Telegraph are reporting multiple English clubs are keen on securing his services for 2023 and beyond.

It's understood that all of Hull KR, the Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils are interested in the 27-year-old prop.

While he hasn't been able to breakthrough in the NRL, there is a general consensus that he would be a starting-level prop on the other side of the world, and it's something Kennedy is clearly interested in, reportedly telling the Broncos he will be leaving the NRL at the end of the season.

It's unclear if the Broncos would have re-signed Kennedy, or if any other NRL club would be willing to offer Kennedy a contract.

With the Dolphins being added to the competition in 2023, it was thought a player like Kennedy may have been able to find a spot and potentially more minutes.

They were unlikely to come at the Broncos though, with a middle third rotation only getting stronger with every passing game as all of Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Keenan Palasia, Thomas Flegler, Kobe Hetherington, Ryan James, Corey Jensen and the currently injured Xavier Willison jockey for minutes, while the club are also yet to find an opportunity for Logan Bayliss.