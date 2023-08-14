Brad Fittler is no guarantee of coaching the NSW Blues in 2024, but his chances might have taken a turn for the best with the Laundy family reportedly willing to sponsor the coaching staff.

That is provided Fittler remains in charge though.

While Fittler is understood to be set to make a presentation to the NSWRL board in the coming weeks, which will be followed by a period of consideration and then a decision on his future, the Laundy family are looking to get involved, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Freddy is my hero and my mate,” Stu Laundy said.

“We love him, Joey [Andrew Johns] and Gus [Phil Gould], and if we can help we will.

“I don't know if he is going around again, but I don't want to sit back and just watch him cop it from those people like he had to this year. I want him to know we have faith in him and support him.

“If he goes around again, we will sponsor him and his coaching team. A mate of mine sponsors [Roosters coach] Trent Robinson through his company, GSA, so I asked him about it and we want to back Freddy. I hope the rules let us because we want to be involved.”

The move could see the NSWRL swayed to keep Fittler on board, however, the Blues' coach is yet to make a decision on his future.

He said after Game 3 that he was no guarantee of wanting to go around again, even if he was offered the job, and it's understood he is yet to make a call.

The Blues have lost three of the last four State of Origin series under Fittler and lost in straight sets this year before saving a whitewash at Homebush with a 24-10 win in Game 3.

Fittler's position has been increasingly questioned, with opposition boss Billy Slater out-coaching with flying colours during this year's series in particular.

Names such as Geoff Toovey, Danny Buderus and Paul McGregor have been offered as potential replacements for Fittler if the NSWRL do elect to go in another direction for the 2024 series, which will see Game 1 played in Melbourne before Game 2 and 3 are played in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

The current speculation over Fittler's future is set against the backdrop of clubs wanting to change the length of the lead-in State of Origin camps.