The NRL season is faced with another challenge as Queensland closes its borders.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the changes after two teenage girls lied to get into the state.

No one from Sydney will be allowed to fly into the Sunshine State under the new laws, putting the four Queensland-based clubs – the Broncos, Titans, Cowboys and Storm – in limbo.

However, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys is confident that it won’t impact the NRL season.

V’landys believees that he has an agreement with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that will allow clubs fly in and out of the state.

“The latest advisory from the Queensland government doesn’t affect us at all – the competition will go ahead as per normal,” V’landys told The Daily Telegraph.

“Nothing has changed. When they gave us the first exemption, the whole of NSW was banned, not just Greater Sydney.”