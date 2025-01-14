After missing the entirety of last season due to a sternum injury, Graham's name will be sure to be in the mix again after narrowly missing out on a spot during a breakout 2023 season.

Graham's strong ball running and ability to break through defensive lines will make him an invaluable asset to the NSW side and certainly cause trouble for the Queensland edge defence. Should Graham rediscover his form that saw him make the squad in 2023, his name will be in the mix.

However, with the success of outside backs, Bradman Best, Zac Lomax and Brian To'o in last years series, along with mainstay Origin stars Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic who are perennial threats in the Origin arena, Graham may be relying on player injuries to clinch a spot in the starting team.