A busy review of Saturday's three Round 22 games has seen the NRL's match review committee dish out a total of four charges against Joseph Suaalii, Luciano Leilua, Teig Wilton and Anthony Milford.

It was thought an extra two charges could have been handed out after Thomas Flegler was put on report for a high shot, and Tyrone Peachey - wrong-footed as he was - had a high tackle of his own, however, the Broncos' enforcer (who is on a third offence) and Peachey both escaped without sanction.

All four players who have been charged have also escaped with a fine under the NRL's new judiciary code, which helps to minimalise suspensions for players for a first or second offence over a rolling 12-month window on each player's record.

All four players were hit with Grade 1 charges, with Suaalii and Leilua cited for the first time this season, and Wilton and Milford the second.

Suaalii was placed on report for a careless high tackle against Tom Dearden during the first half of yesterday's win over the Cowboys, while Leilua was pinged for a crusher tackle that wasn't penalised or put on report during the game.

Suaalii is eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, while Leilua will pay $1500.

Wilton was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge against Daine Laurie during the second half of the Cronulla Sharks' win over the Wests Tigers, and will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea for the shot.

Milford's offence was also missed by the on-field officials, however, he has been slapped with for a 56th minute shoulder charge against Ryan James which will leave him $3000 lighter. He risks a two-match suspension if he elects to fight at the judiciary however.

Should all four players accept their early guilty pleas, they will be free to play next weekend.