David Fifita, Chad Townsend, Moeaki Fotuaika and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have all been hit by charges from the match review committee after Sunday fixtures in Round 5.

Despite the charges, all four players have escaped with fines for their indiscretions during the contests with Grade 1 charges handed down.

David Fifita was the first to be facing a likely charge from the MRC on Sunday, pinged for dangerous contact on Griffin Neame during the first half of the club's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

He escapes with a Grade 1 charge, however, given it's a second offence on his rolling 12-month record, the fine will be $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Forward teammate Moeaki Fotuaika faces the same amount in fines after being hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a second half offence on Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater.

Cowboys half Chad Townsend meanwhile has also been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a hip drop tackle on Jayden Campbell. Because it's the first offence on his record, he escapes with a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

The only charge to come out of the later game was on Parramatta prop Campbell-Gillard, with the forward hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a second half show on Canberra Raiders' utility Simi Sasagi.

All four players have until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.