Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica and Manly Sea Eagles winger Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega are both facing at least two matches on the sidelines after being charged by the NRL's match review committee.

The clash between the Sea Eagles and Storm at Brookvale, won by Manly, saw six incidents placed on report in a 30-minute period, with three of those sent to the sin bin.

Ultimately, the NRL's match review committee have elected to lay four charges from the match, with one of Trent Loiero's incidents, and Jake Trbojevic's apparent dangerous throw on Cameron Munster, both avoiding the wrath of the committee.

The worst of the offences were a pair of Grade 2 charges against Kamikamica and Vaega.

Kamikamica was hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge for making late contact against Manly Sea Eagles halfback Daly Cherry-Evans during the second half. It was an offence that saw him sent to the sin bin.

With an early guilty plea, he will spend two weeks on the sideline, with a loss at the judiciary if he elects to fight seeing him spend three weeks out.

Vaega is facing the same time penalties for a Grade 2 shoulder charge against Cameron Munster at the back-end of the first half that also saw him sent to the sin bin.

The other sin bin during the game, to Melbourne centre Justin Olam for a late shot on Cherry-Evans, was left as a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, meaning he can escape with a $1800 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea, or risk $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

The final charge laid from the game was against Melbourne second-rower Trent Loiero, who collected Tom Trbojevic high at the back-end of the first half.

The tackle was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge, leaving Loiero only up for a $1000 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the fight.

All four charged players and their clubs will have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine whether they will accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary and fight.

Any judiciary hearings will be heard on Tuesday evening.