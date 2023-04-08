Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Jacob Preston might have been sent to the sin bin for a perceived hip drop tackle against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Good Friday, but the match review committee didn't see it that way.

The charge sheet released from Friday evening's games on Saturday morning failed to include Preston's name for the tackle, which saw South Sydney winger Izaac Thompson leave the field injured.

Despite Preston not being charged, the NRL's match review committee did hand out four other charges from Friday's game, taking the weekly tally to five after Victor Radley was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a shot on Cameron Munster in Thursday night's game between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm.

Of the four charges dished out on Saturday morning, all will result in fines, with all four coming in the Dolphins and Cowboys' clash, which saw the NRL's expansion team win 32 points to 12.

Coen Hess was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, Peta Hiku with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge, Kodi Nikorima with a Grade 1 dangerous throw and Brenko Lee with a Grade 1 crusher tackle charge. The offences were committed against Isaiya Katoa, Euan Aitken, Riley Price and Scott Drinkwater respectively.

Hess and Hiku can pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if they fight the charges and lose, Lee will be up for $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 for losing at the judiciary, and Nikorima for $750 with an early guilty plea or $1000 if he fights and loses given his three-year clean streak at the judiciary.

All four players have until midday (AEST) to lodge their pleas.