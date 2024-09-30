Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon is reportedly attracting interest from the Super League as the 2025 season approaches.

Rugby League Live reports that Condon, 24, has gathered attention in the UK, with a potential move on the horizon.

Although Condon is contracted with Manly through next year, the club is open to letting him leave if he chooses to pursue the Super League opportunity.

Condon joined Manly on a three-year deal in 2023 after a strong start with the North Queensland Cowboys but has made only one NRL appearance this season, which has seen him play primarily in the New South Wales Cup.

In 2024, Condon made 22 appearances for the Blacktown Workers, scoring four tries. His number of games this year qualifies him for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE), allowing him to play in the Super League next season.

The Leigh Leopards have shown the most interest in Condon as they look to recruit several new players.

With his NRL experience and strong physical presence, Condon would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Leigh has a history of signing NRL players who successfully transition to the Super League, providing Condon with an opportunity to shine at the start of his career.