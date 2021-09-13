The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly resumed their pursuit of Brisbane Broncos' off-contract forward John Asiata.

While the Broncos are yet to confirm Asiata will leave the club in 2022, it has been previously rumoured the Bulldogs ere keen on the talented prop and lock, who can also play in the halves.

It's thought with roster space quickly running out at Red Hill that the chances of the 28-year-old Penrith-born forward getting a new contract at Red Hill are relatively slim.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, the Bulldogs are now looking at Asiata for a second time as a possible replacement for the recently departed Adam Elliott.

The club announced on Friday night that Elliott would depart Belmore following an off-field indiscretion, with the club describing it as "in the best interests of both parties."

Asiata, who began his career at the North Queensland Cowboys over a period of seven years, shifted to the Broncos ahead of the 2021 season.

JOHN ASIATA

Second-row Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 18.1

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.5

Tackle Breaks

It has been a frustrating 12 months for the forward though, held back by various injuries which held him to just ten matches across the course of the season.

A change of scenery for Asiata could be exactly what's needed, and while the Bulldogs were looking to clean up their salary cap to bring in a first-choice hooker, while also exploring Mitchell Pearce for 2023, Asiata on a cut-price contract could be an ideal addition for the club.

He would provide ball playing and a hard-nosed attitude, while his experience would also prove invaluable in rubbing off on the club's younger players.

Director of football Phil Gould is understood to be a big fan of Asiata, and while he previously told the forward to "not wait on a Buldogs contract" it appears that may now be changing.

The Bulldogs recently announced 12 players would exit the club at season's end, and while they have made six high-profile signings of Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior, as well as young gun Joshua Cook, roster spots still need to be filled for 2022.