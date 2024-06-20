Former Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma is set to return to Australia and has reportedly joined a new Australian club after a short stint overseas in the Super League.

Moving overseas earlier this season, Nofoaluma played 192 games for the Tigers between 2013 and 2023, to go with another six for the Melbourne Storm in 2022 while on loan and has 104 career NRL tries to his name.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Nofoaluma will make his Australian rugby league return next week with the Glebe Dirty Reds, who compete in the Ron Massey Cup and are an affiliate of the Sydney Roosters.

The move to the third-tier competition will see him play alongside former NRL stars Dean Whare and Kane Evans.

Aiming to make a comeback to first-grade, the former Dally M Winger of the Year will be eager to impress for the side in an attempt to secure another NRL deal in the future.

David Nofoaluma made headlines earlier this year after the Wests Tigers terminated him from the final two years of his contract after off-field officials Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis were relieved of their duties at the back end of 2023

Reportedly agreeing to a severance package of $300,000 at the time, Nofoaluma refused to train and then arrived late to a training session after complaining to the RLPA over unfair treatment from the club's coaching staff.

“Obviously, it's disappointing. It hurts me personally,” Nofoaluma told The Sydney Morning Herald on his exit from the Wests Tigers in February.

“A lot of times, people don't realise we're humans before athletes. Instead of dealing with it on a personal level … there's no need to go to the press [to leak negative stories]. I don't think it's a nice thing to do.

“It shows what type of club you are. I don't have to deal with that any more, which is a good thing.

“I was the longest-serving player in the team whilst I was there.

“As much as things didn't go well and they wanted me out of there, it doesn't take away from the time I've been there.

“The last year or two, there were times where I struggled a bit, trying to pull things together in terms of playing. A lot of the Tigers fans still appreciate me and love me because they still remember all the good things I've done for them.

“These days, rugby league is a business. If I was to give advice to any young athlete, don't take loyalty [as an expectation].”