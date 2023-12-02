After departing the Super League club Leigh Leopards, former NRL forward Ava Seumanufagai has decided on his next career move.

Seumanufagai has signed a contract as a captain-coach with the Campbelltown City Kangaroos, who compete in the Group 6 Rugby League competition, otherwise known as the Macarthur Conference Rugby League competition.

The 32-year-old spent nine seasons in the NRL across two separate stints after debuting with the Wests Tigers in 2013.

He would go on to feature in 105 games for the Tigers, 13 games for the Cronulla Sharks between 2018-19 and 23 appearances for the Canterbury Bulldogs from 2021-22.

The front-rower and Parramatta Eels junior would also play overseas in the Super League for the Leeds Rhinos (2019-20) and Leigh Leopards (2023)

“During the later part of my career I have become interested in coaching,” said 32-year-old Seumanufagai via The Daily Telegraph.

“I turned down a few other options because I see this as a good stepping stone, and I still get to play.

"Down the track I'd love to work my way towards the NRL, but I know it's a hard gig and spots are limited.”

Joining as a captain-coach, Seumanufagai will be looking to bring success to the club after the Kangaroos finished near the bottom of the table for the 2023 season.

Formed in 1908. the club has boasted a plethora of former notable NRL players over the years, including Shannon Gallant, Jarryd Hayne, Tim Sheens, Frank Pritchard, Luke Swain and a former teammate of Seumanufagai's winger David Nofoaluma.