Former New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans forward Sam Lisone has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career.

Lisone has signed a three-year extension with the Leeds Rhinos that will keep him at the English club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old joined the Rhinos this season after eight years in the NRL with the Warriors (2015-19) and Titans (2020-22)- appearing in 133 games.

He has also managed to represent Samoa for four games and was one of the lucky few to represent the NRL All Stars.

Lisone played his 150th career game last Friday night, assisting Leeds in defeating the Huddersfield Giants.

“I am excited to be staying at the Rhinos and I am grateful to the club for wanting me to stay here," Lisone said regarding his extension.

"I feel like I am building into the season and now getting to where I want to be playing.

"I love it here at the Rhinos and I love the city, the fans here are really vocal. Playing at Headingley when the fans are going off; there is no better feeling and you just want to go out there and give it your all.”