Former New Zealand Warriors forward King Vuniyayawa has signed a new deal to remain with the Salford Red Devils for a further two years.

The 28-year-old will add aggression, physicality and skill to the club. Making his NRL debut in 2020 with the New Zealand Warriors, Vuniyayawa would go on to play 5 NRL career games across one season before moving overseas to play in the Super League.

After signing a contract with the Leeds Rhinos in 2021 to move away from the NRL, he appeared in 16 games for them before moving his talents to the Salford Red Devils, where he has been a mainstay of the team, amassing 25 games to date.

He has also managed to represent Fiji Bati seven times during his career since 2018, including at the recent Rugby League World Cup. His international debut in 2018 against Papua New Guinea would come two years before he made his senior NRL debut.

“I am really excited to extend my stay here at Salford and looking forward to what we can build at this club in the future!" he said on the new contract extension.

“It is great to retain the services of King and we look forward to helping him reach his potential in Salford colours," head coach Paul Rowley said.

“Retaining players like King is a good start to us building a competitive squad for next year and beyond!”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease also commented on the re-signing of Vuniyayawa, which will see him remain at Salford.

“It is great news we have been able to extend King's contract until 2025."

“Ever since his debut, we have seen him develop immensely under the current coaching staff and I know he is well-respected by his teammates, and all the staff.

“I look forward to seeing the next step in his journey and I am delighted that will be in a Red Devils shirt!”