Cooper Vuna, a former winger for the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights, has decided to hang up the boots after an 18-year career in rugby league and rugby union.

Beginning his career in the NRL for the Warriors in 2004, he is most widely remembered in rugby league circles for his four seasons with the Newcastle Knights (2007-10), which included 54 games and 140 points.

He was also named in the New Zealand Kiwis 2008 Rugby League World Cup squad (training) but instead decided to represent Tonga.

Since his last NRL game in 2010, Vuna has gone on to switch codes, which included stints for the Melbourne Rebels, Toshiba Brave Lupus, and Newcastle Falcons in rugby union.

The older brother of Joseph Vuna (Gold Coast Titans), Cooper managed to make two appearances for the Wallabies and 16 caps for Tonga in the international arena of the 15-man code.

"After 19 years, I announce my retirement from the sport that has been a huge part of my life since 2004," Vuna said on social media.

"I am grateful to every single person who has contributed to my journey. From all the Parents, agents and coaches that have played a huge part in giving me the opportunity to play the two codes.

"To the medical teams, who ensured my well-being both on and off the field and helped keep me playing for this long. And lastly, to the friends I have made from the beginning and throughout , you have made each and every team I've been at fun and full of good times.

"As well as thanking the rugby community, I want to extend a special thank you to my Wife Necia and my children for their support throughout the highs and lows of my career. Their love, understanding, and sacrifices have been the reason why I have been able to follow my dreams.

"Their presence at games, their encouragement during tough times, and their endless belief in me have been the driving force behind my success. I am forever grateful for their unwavering support and for being my rock through every triumph and challenge.

"I also want to express my gratitude to my parents Ane & Sione for their unconditional love and support since the very beginning of my rugby journey.

"From the early days of practicing on the street in Otahuhu to the pinnacle of my career, their guidance have been constant sources of inspiration.

"Though this chapter may be closing, the memories and lessons learned will forever remain cherished. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. ~ CV"