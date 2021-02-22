Delisted Gold Coast five-eighth Tyrone Roberts has flagged his intentions to find a new home for season 2021 and beyond.

The 29-year-old had an injury-marred season in 2020, and has revealed he is on the hunt for a new home to restart his league career in an interview with The Australian.

“I’m still looking for a gig, reaching out to all the clubs,” Roberts said.

“It’s been a bit tough but I’m still keen to run around and try to find a team. I’m waiting for a club to have some faith in me to do a job.”

Roberts started off his career in Newcastle, playing 97 matches for the Knights from 2011-2015 before moving to the Titans in 2016.

His experience of nine years would be helpful to any league club, and Roberts has claimed that he would take any opportunity that presented itself.

“I just want to play rugby league, even if I’m just training I can share my knowledge.

“If I have to start from scratch and earn my way in I’d be happy to do that.”

The five-eighth only made three appearances for the Titans in 2020 and revealed that his absence gave him a chance to recover from his nagging Achilles injury.

“I got it fixed up and I’ve been thankful for COVID (ruling him out of Super Cup contention) to give myself time to recoup.”

Roberts signed a contract with Super League side Warrington Wolves in 2018 for three years, however was released so that he could return to Australia to be with his family.

During the uncertain process of having to find a new club, Roberts has explained how his wife and kids have been pillars of support.

“Basically, that’s my support base now. The support from them drives me to make the sacrifices I have to make so they can be happy.

“They love what I do and love rugby league and seeing me on my T.V and the kids get excited. They’re old enough to understand.”

With pre-season matches already underway in the NRL, Roberts will be aiming to secure a new contract with a club promptly before season launch in mid-March.