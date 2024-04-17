Former NRL players of the Sydney Roosters, the duo of Ben Marschke and Ben Thomas, have joined a new club for the 2024 season.

With a combined 20 NRL games, Marschke and Thomas have both signed with the Kincumber Colts.

The Colts currently compete in the Central Coast Division Rugby League competition, formerly known as Group 12 Rugby League or Central Coast Rugby League.

Unfortunately, last weekend, they lost 30-6 against the Woy Woy Roosters in their opening game of the season.

The twin brother of St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Jesse Marschke, Ben made 13 NRL appearances for the Sydney Roosters in 2021 and most recently represented the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup.

Brought on as the captain-coach of the Colts, Marschke has also spent time with the Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Ben Thomas also spent time with the Sydney Roosters, making seven first-grade appearances between 2021-23 after coming through the club's pathways system.

A member of the Roosters U20s premiership-winning side in 2016, Thomas plays as a prop and debuted in Round 14 against the Gold Coast Titans in the 2021 NRL season.