Linked with a possible return to the NRL, former Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu has made a decision on whether he will make a triumphant return or will remain in the 15-man code.

Confirmed to have departed the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby competition on Tuesday, Vunivalu is currently uncontracted as he mulls over the next step in his professional sporting career.

This comes after he was left out of Joe Schmidt's squad for the July Tests against Wales and Georgia.

After enjoying success in both the NRL and rugby union, he stands to command a significant salary and interest, prompting speculation that he could find himself back competing in the 13-man code.

However, as reported by the Herald Sun, Vunivalu is set to remain in the 15-man code and will join the French rugby union club La Rochelle. This means any chance of a return to the NRL competition has been shut.

One of the best wingers during his time in the NRL and playing a key role in helping the Storm win two premierships in 2017 and 2020, he has been heavily linked with a return to the competition several times since his departure, with the latest being in October this year.

Given his five-year NRL experience, the transition back to the sport would be smooth.

A couple of years ago, The Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs were said to have a keen interest in his services after he was reportedly eyeing an exit from the Queensland Reds after one season.

The rumour mill would again pick up last year as he flirted with a potential return to the NRL before inking a new contract with Rugby Australia.

Born in Fiji, Vunivalu was recruited by the Storm at the young age of 18 after being an impressive standout in schoolboy rugby union, which included earning development team honours for the Super Rugby club, the Auckland Blues.

For the next two years with the Storm, he would represent their NYC Under 20s team.

From then, he would make his NRL debut in Round 7 for the Storm against the Wests Tigers the following season in 2016- scoring a double on his debut.

His short NRL career would include the following honours: