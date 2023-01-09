The Parramatta Eels have added some depth to their backline stocks with the recruitment of a former junior Origin representative star.

Wide World of Sports reports that former Melbourne Storm player Isaac Lumelume has joined the battle to secure the second wing spot in Brad Arthur's squad, after spending a year on the fringes at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Lumelume was a member of the highly-rated Cronulla Sharks junior system, and he secured an NRL opportunity at the Storm after catching the eye during an impressive international debut for Fiji in the 2019 Pacific Test against Lebanon.

He went on to play six NRL games during his time with Craig Bellamy's men, scoring three tries – including one in his first career finals appearance.

Family issues led Lumelume to return to Sydney after his two-year stay in the Victorian capital, joining the Bulldogs after securing a release.

Though he was unable to break into the NRL squad during his time at Belmore, he helped the club's NSW Cup team on their grand final run during the 2022 season, although it ultimately ended in defeat.

After being forced to look elsewhere for opportunities as the Bulldogs continue to rebuild, Lumelume has now taken up a train-and-trial offer with hopes of joining last season's grand finalists, fighting for a spot vacated by the likes of Tom Opacic.