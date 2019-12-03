Melbourne Storm halfback Ryley Jacks has rejoined the club for the 2020 season.

The 27-year old spent two seasons with the Storm from 2017-18 before joining the Gold Coast Titans in 2020, where he was not offered a new contract.

He returned to Melbourne last week in a train and trial deal and will now officially join the club to sure up Craig Bellamy’s playmaking stocks.

It comes following the void left at halfback Brodie Croft’s deflection to the Brisbane Broncos.