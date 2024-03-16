Mahe Fonua, a former NRL outside back for the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers, has decided to return to Australia, linking up with a new team.

After last playing in the NRL in 2019 and a four-year stint overseas in the Super League, Fonua has signed a two-year contract with the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup.

One of the first NRL players born and raised in Victoria, Fonua had an outstanding junior career that saw him be named to the NYC U20s Team of the Year and represent Victoria's U15s and U18s teams, as well as the Junior Kangaroos.

While he showed glimpses of brilliance in the NRL for the Storm - averaging a try every second game - he struggled to find consistency for long periods of time.

Instead, he would excel overseas in England for Hull FC and Castleford Tigers - scoring 208 points in 131 appearances.

Still only 31, the Tongan international has decided to return to Australia and link up with the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup competition for the next two seasons.

“The Mackay Cutters are delighted to announce the signing of marquee player Mahe Fonua for seasons 2024 & 2025," the club said via social media.

“Mahe is a powerful outside-back who made his debut with the Melbourne Storm in 2012.

“His impressive career includes a total of 71 NRL games and 131 Super League games as well as representing Tonga in six internationals.

“His experience and leadership will be invaluable to our young squad as we continue to build for the future.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Mahe and his family to Mackay later this year to begin his journey with the Cutters!”