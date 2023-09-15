Former Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm player Willie Isa has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career.

Willie Isa has signed a contract extension with the Wigan Warriors, who compete in the Super League- the first tier of the Rugby Football League under the English Super League.

The 34-year-old began his professional rugby league career for the Penrith Panthers in 2008 but would only play a single game for them before joining the Melbourne Storm for the 2009 NRL season.

Initially compared to NRL star Israel Folau at the time, Isa would only play five games for the club between 2009 and 2010 before moving overseas to the Super League.

It would be in the Super League where Isa would find the most success. Beginning with the Castleford Tigers and the Widnes Vikings, he would find himself at the Wigan Warriors at the start of 2016.

Since joining the Warriors, he is one game away from featuring in his 200th game milestone for the club and is a two-time Grand Final winner playing either in the centres, second row or at lock.

“I'm happy to continue the journey with the Club and build on the years of hard work and love for the team," Isa said.

“I am always grateful and privileged to be in this position and I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the team soon.”

Coach Matt Peet spoke on the two-time Super League Grand Final winner re-signing with the club for a further season.

“Willie Isa is a crucial member of this team and I am delighted he has committed to the club," Peet said.

“He has put in some excellent performances this year and he continues to drive standards on and off the field.”

“We feel his presence will be essential, with the introduction of some new players from our academy and from other clubs, his leadership and guidance will help show them the expectations of the club.”