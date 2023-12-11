After last playing in the NRL in 2014, former Cronulla Sharks fullback Nathan Gardner has confirmed the club he will be playing for next season.

Gardner will return to the East Campbelltown Eagles for the 2024 season, having previously played for them last season.

The East Campbelltown Eagles compete in the Sydney Shield and are six-time premiership winners of the competition. The club have also boasted Jarryd Hayne, Peni Tagive and Tallyn Da Silva as former juniors of the club.

"East Campbellton Eagles would like to welcome former NRL star Nathan Gardner back for the 2024 season," a statement by the club on social media read.

"A prolific try scorer at all levels of the game, most notably for the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL, Gards provided invaluable leadership to our club both on-and-off the field this season, and we're thrilled to have him back for another campaign!"

Attending the famed Patrician Brothers' College, Gardner earned representative honours at the Under-15s level (Australia Schoolboys) and Under-17s level (NSW) before being picked up by the Parramatta Eels.

Despite scoring 236 points for the club in the Under-20s competition, he wouldn't make a first-grade appearance. This saw him move his talents to the Shire for the Cronulla Sharks.

Here, Gardner made 43 appearances for the club between 2010 and 2014, scoring 90 points and was even nominated for the Rookie of the Year award at the 2010 Dally M Awards.

After moving on from the club, he would have a couple of separate stints in the NSW Cup for the Newtown Jets and Wentworthville Magpies.

